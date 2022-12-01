Create New Account
Sharing Jesus: Part 1 - How To Witness With FIRE🔥
BrotherLance.com
Published 19 hours ago |

Sharing Jesus: Our Commission & Mission, Gives Us Permission! We have been called by God and our Lord Jesus Christ to make disciples of all people. This is a command from Jesus, it is not a suggestion! So, as it has been said before, “there are only two types of Christians in the world: Missionaries or imposters.” While the mission field will change, the calling never does. In many forms and ways we are all given a mission field. We are all gifted in various ways, yet these gifts are given to support and facilitate the spreading of the Good News about Jesus. This will be our focus in this two-part Bible study. -Lance McClintock #SharingYourFaith #Witnessing #Jesus #Bible Download The Podcast https://www.buzzsprout.com/1741371/10804924-sharing-jesus-how-to-witness-with-fire.mp3?download=true All podcasts will be released @ 5 a.m. on Fridays! https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/ Thank You! Brother Lance😊 (Lance McClintock)

Keywords
jesustestimonyevangelismoutreach

