Social Justice Warrior KILLED by PFIZER VAXX poison injections

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William Rivers Pitt
Dec 11, 2021
Lola's second Pfizer shot accomplished. She was like
PUT THAT SHIT IN MY ARM at the vax drive-up as
she flung her arm out the window of the car. Kinda
startled the nurse, who was expecting another
scared kid. Nope.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/5207
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