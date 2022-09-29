Social Justice Warrior KILLED by PFIZER VAXX poison injections

William Rivers Pitt

Dec 11, 2021

Lola's second Pfizer shot accomplished. She was like

PUT THAT SHIT IN MY ARM at the vax drive-up as

she flung her arm out the window of the car. Kinda

startled the nurse, who was expecting another

scared kid. Nope.

