Social Justice Warrior KILLED by PFIZER VAXX poison injections

William Rivers Pitt
Dec 11, 2021
Lola's second Pfizer shot accomplished. She was like
PUT THAT SHIT IN MY ARM at the vax drive-up as
she flung her arm out the window of the car. Kinda
startled the nurse, who was expecting another
scared kid. Nope.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/5207
Mirrored - Boot Camp
