Keith Knight Explains Why He Left Progressivism
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/knight-progressivism/

Keith Knight joins us to explore his new book, Domestic Imperialism: Nine Reasons I Left Progressivism. We discuss the book, the nine points it covers, and what even non-progressives can learn from it.

