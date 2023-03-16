Posting a video I found, with it's description.
Clash of Civilizations... and not the kind S. Huntington described.
He argued people's cultural and religious identities will be the primary source of conflict in the post–Cold War world.
Instead its an amalgamation of cultures vs. neoliberalism.
