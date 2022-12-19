CCP’s Infiltration of the U.S. Judicial System Threatens Rights Held by the People

https://gnews.org/articles/603031
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 The American judicial system is supposed to be a check and balance on the executive branch of government, the legislative branch, and the legislators, and when the CCP cunningly infiltrates this system of checks and balances, it poses a direct threat to the natural human rights that the people have.
