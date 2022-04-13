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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 20:00, April 12, 2022 - English & Full Text
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151 views • April 13, 2022
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥Russian artillery units hit 6 strong points of units of 24th Ukrainian Separate Mechanized Brigade near Popasnaya, Lugansk Region. As a result of strikes, more than 120 military personnel of the formation, 11 armoured vehicles and 14 vehicles of various purposes were destroyed.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 38 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 1 ammunition depot in Toshkivka, Lugansk Region, as well as 8 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment in Glazunovka, Pyatigorskoe and Prishib, Kharkov Region.
💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air over Ochakov and Nikolaev.
📊In total, 130 aircfaft and 99 helicopters, 244 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 445 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,153 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 241 multiple launch rocket systems, 924 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,063 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥Russian artillery units hit 6 strong points of units of 24th Ukrainian Separate Mechanized Brigade near Popasnaya, Lugansk Region. As a result of strikes, more than 120 military personnel of the formation, 11 armoured vehicles and 14 vehicles of various purposes were destroyed.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 38 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 1 ammunition depot in Toshkivka, Lugansk Region, as well as 8 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment in Glazunovka, Pyatigorskoe and Prishib, Kharkov Region.
💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air over Ochakov and Nikolaev.
📊In total, 130 aircfaft and 99 helicopters, 244 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 445 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,153 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 241 multiple launch rocket systems, 924 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,063 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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