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Democrat's Latest Star Just Got Ejected From the Senate and You'll Never Guess Why
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127 views • January 30, 2020
Katie Pavlich | Twitter @KatiePavlich | Posted: Jan 29, 2020
Lev Parnas, who has been federally indicted for fraud, is being held up as a legitimate witness this week by Democrats on Capitol Hill desperately trying to impeach President Trump.
Source: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/01/29/democrats-latest-star-just-got-ejected-from-the-senate-n2560339
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Lev Parnas, who has been federally indicted for fraud, is being held up as a legitimate witness this week by Democrats on Capitol Hill desperately trying to impeach President Trump.
Source: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/01/29/democrats-latest-star-just-got-ejected-from-the-senate-n2560339
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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