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Mad LiberTEA Party's Mike Drops: Are Libertarians All Assholes? (Come on, let's chillax.)
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4 views • December 09, 2019
Mike Drops: Are Libertarians All Assholes? (Come on, let's chillax.)
Sometimes it's really hard to be a Libertarian spreading the word. People say some really crappy things to and about us.
Some of it's just ridiculous and some of it...Well, some of its true.
Come sit down with Mike and let's have a chat about it, eh?
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
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Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
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Gab: https://gab.com/liberTEA_party
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
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Sometimes it's really hard to be a Libertarian spreading the word. People say some really crappy things to and about us.
Some of it's just ridiculous and some of it...Well, some of its true.
Come sit down with Mike and let's have a chat about it, eh?
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Gab: https://gab.com/liberTEA_party
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Podcast: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
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