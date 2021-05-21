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Putin Threatens to Knock Biden’s Teeth Out, After Psychic Spy Warning
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92 views • May 21, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on Russian President Putin’s promise to aggressively defend his nation from the threats of war from the West, even employing psychic intelligence in the battle. The Madeline Albright Declaration is being used to respond to NATO’s advances.
The team also talks about the global escalation between nations and individuals, China makes an announcement on aggressive management of cryptocurrency, and then Bitcoin tanks: there are no coincidences.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/21/21.
The team also talks about the global escalation between nations and individuals, China makes an announcement on aggressive management of cryptocurrency, and then Bitcoin tanks: there are no coincidences.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/21/21.
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