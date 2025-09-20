© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk False Flag Agenda Right on Script
VCAST covers more evidence of the Charlie Kirk false flag that does not add up. The agenda is simple, civil war to kill the creditor, destroy the Constitution via censorship, give the Right a turn to cancel the left, red gun flag laws, and more. As predicted, Ai will be the savior to the world’s problems. Guess what a country just did, appoint Ai to root out corruption. Vietnam is planning on canceling 86 M bank accounts unless people give their biometric data. Is this a WEF test for compliance for the beast money system? This data will feed the Ai surveillance state. There will be a surveillance pole in every city. Last, be careful of controlled opposition. End with scripture.