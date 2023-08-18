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Democrat Blue Cities Celebrate Perversion: Trannies LASH OUT At Christians Who Stand For Truth
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89 views • August 18, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 17, 2023


Every Red State has big blue cities that celebrate debauchery and it needs to end.

Will Johnson, Christian and host of Culture Wars on LFA TV, is here to talk about the recent pride parade held in Austin, Texas.

Puberty blocking hormones and genital mutilating surgeries for minors is child abuse.

Christian Nationalism is feared by those on the Left because they fear the righteous standards of God.

For too long Christians have accepted a “live and let live” philosophy.

However, the Left clearly does not want Christians to live their lives with purpose and influence the culture in a positive way.

President Trump’s 4th indictment represents a chief threat to the survival of the Republic.

If the Deep State succeeds and gets him thrown off the ballot, America as we know it is over.

Christians must pray and continue to speak the truth in the face of the Godless Left.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38ksiw-democrat-blue-cities-celebrate-perversion-trannies-lash-out-at-christians-w.html

Keywords
trumptexaschristiansdemocrattruthchild abusetransgenderthe leftculture warswill johnsonaustinperversiondebaucherycelebratepride parademinorstranniesblue citiespaul harrellchristian nationalismstew peterslash outpuberty blocking hormonesgenital mutilating surgeriesrighteous of god
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