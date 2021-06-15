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The reality of Biden's dismal display at NATO: CPAC 's Matt Schlapp
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30 views • June 15, 2021
"The problem with Joe Biden is he's been doing this his whole life. He's not going to get better, he's probably going to get worse." - CPAC's Matt Schlapp describes the reality of Biden's lack of awareness or availability while overseas. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10:00PM ET on Newsmax
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