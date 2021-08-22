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EP 125: Healing Hypnotherapy with Karlene
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1 view • August 22, 2021
This week we are joined by another certified hypnotherapist and one of Monique's good friends, Karlene, and we're talking all about... you guessed it: hypnotherapy! We dive into Karlene's journey and how it led her to begin practicing hypnotherapy, how she and Monique met, and she shares some great stories about past life regressions and so much more! Karlene and Monique are also teaming up and co-hosting monthly "Mystical Meetups" where they'll be talking all about and answering any questions related to hypnotherapy and the metaphysical so be sure to listen for all the details. This was a really fun conversation and we hope you enjoy it!
Episode Links:
Karlene's website: https://rootswingshypnosis.com/
Karlene's social media:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9IWb4zCHvQSgFFmns39gCg?view_as=subscriber
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1377767942423664
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roots_wings_sage/
Mystical Meetups sign up link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-general-hypnotherapy-tickets-167712810531
Please Check Out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website: https://homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter:
@HomewreckerPod
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
@THEAlexArion
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Karlene's website: https://rootswingshypnosis.com/
Karlene's social media:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9IWb4zCHvQSgFFmns39gCg?view_as=subscriber
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1377767942423664
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roots_wings_sage/
Mystical Meetups sign up link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-general-hypnotherapy-tickets-167712810531
Please Check Out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website: https://homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter:
@HomewreckerPod
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
@THEAlexArion
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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