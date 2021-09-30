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Is the time to digitize your procurement management process?
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Technology is rapidly transforming and the procurement department is a major drag on any company. Nobody knows where the money goes. You can’t fully measure how much you spend on goods and services. As a result, before you know it, your business is spending more than it should without your knowledge.
When the next financial bump hits, you will put your finger on who is responsible for increased spending.
Corporate procurement management is quickly becoming a digital process. This function — when it works right — is a consistent driver of cost savings, waste reduction, regulatory compliance, and working capital management. However, most organizations struggle to achieve these aims, with procurement often playing the second fiddle to finance.
It is true that a digital solution is a significant investment. However, once your procurement to pay processes are digitized, significant savings can be realized by cutting out all sorts of costs that would have otherwise been incurred - manual errors, excess paperwork, and excessive overtime for just three examples.
TYASuite cloud-based Procurement Software eliminates the paper trail, putting an end to manual errors and unnecessary costs. It also facilitates controlling expenditures with deeper transparency into the supply base. Most importantly it allows you to save time and eliminate costs by streamlining your procurement.
When the next financial bump hits, you will put your finger on who is responsible for increased spending.
Corporate procurement management is quickly becoming a digital process. This function — when it works right — is a consistent driver of cost savings, waste reduction, regulatory compliance, and working capital management. However, most organizations struggle to achieve these aims, with procurement often playing the second fiddle to finance.
It is true that a digital solution is a significant investment. However, once your procurement to pay processes are digitized, significant savings can be realized by cutting out all sorts of costs that would have otherwise been incurred - manual errors, excess paperwork, and excessive overtime for just three examples.
TYASuite cloud-based Procurement Software eliminates the paper trail, putting an end to manual errors and unnecessary costs. It also facilitates controlling expenditures with deeper transparency into the supply base. Most importantly it allows you to save time and eliminate costs by streamlining your procurement.
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