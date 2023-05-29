BREGER REPORT: Over 120K Page Report on Nationwide Blackmail of Officials - Preston & Hodges



Sarah Westall





Melt Toxic Fat and Super Charge your Metabolism! Learn why fat accumulates around your organs and what that does to your health! But Lean Belly Juice: bit.ly/3W8a4J0

Dissolve Spike Proteins and Blood Clots: Protect you and your family from the vaccine and shedding - But now at https://TWC.health/Sarah

Paul Preston and Dave Hodges join the program to discuss the deep corruption affecting the country. We discuss California and the New California project; how corruption is fueling the goal to break the state into 2. We also discuss Arizona corruption and how the Breger report details how Arizon and 26 other states are deeply damaged by organized blackmail of officials affecting everything from rigged elections, agenda ridden legislation, fixed court outcomes and so much more. You can follow Dave Hodge's work at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com and Paul Preston's work at https://A21R.com

Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sarah_westall

Read all the news and get notifications of new shows by signing up for the BGC newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.