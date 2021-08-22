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The Secret of Dr. Kildare (1939) LIONEL BARRYMORE
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51 views • August 22, 2021
Stars: Lew Ayres, Lionel Barrymore, Lionel Atwill
Director: Harold S. Bucquet
Young Dr. Kildare takes a case caring for the daughter of a Wall Street tycoon, who suffers from severe headaches and occasional hysterical blindness.
Director: Harold S. Bucquet
Young Dr. Kildare takes a case caring for the daughter of a Wall Street tycoon, who suffers from severe headaches and occasional hysterical blindness.
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