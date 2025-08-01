BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING! Trump Deploys 2 Nuclear Submarines to “appropriate regions” just because Dmitry Medvedev pissed him off.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Since the U.S. media seems confused, here’s a quick explanation:

The president is a f*cking egomaniac who sent two nuclear submarines to defend Lindsey Graham.

(That’s how this whole online back-and-forth started, by the way — with Medvedev annihilating Lady G on X.)

Here it is: Dmitry to Lindsay Grayham

Dmitry Medvedev @MedvedevRussiaE

Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:

1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.

2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!

https://x.com/MedvedevRussiaE/status/1949870764938711343

Trump's post today:

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Aug 01, 2025, 11:53 AM

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114954549017557270

