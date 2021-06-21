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Informed Dissent, Never Let Anyone Bully You Into Medical Intervention You Don't Want
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101 views • June 21, 2021
This is a very helpful watch, regarding our rights as citizens against those who try to bully, intimidate, even threaten us to try and force us to do something against our own will. If we didn't know what our rights were, or if we were not sure of some, then this is the watch for you. To those who do know, then it wouldn't hurt watching this anyways, it will keep fresh in your minds.
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