BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LIVE: WH Shooter Time Travel Mystery & Palantir’s Technocratic Takeover of America
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
789 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
409 views • 14 days ago

A shooting at the press dinner. Strange details. Questions that aren't being asked. Today I'm going live to walk through what we know, what doesn't add up, and why it matters. We're also pulling back the curtain on Palantir, a company most people have never heard of that may already control more of your daily life than you realize. AI tracking, food systems, government agencies, your car. It's all connected. Tune in, bring your questions, and let's make sense of this together. This is a LIVE conversation — I want YOUR questions, YOUR angles, YOUR take. Drop them in the comments RIGHT NOW before we go live and I'll get to as many as I can. I’ll also be taking questions live. See you in the chat. Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
President Trump threatens retaliation against companies seeking tariff refunds

President Trump threatens retaliation against companies seeking tariff refunds

Jacob Thomas
Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Belle Carter
Iraq slashes oil prices by record amounts to keep exports moving through the troubled Strait of Hormuz

Iraq slashes oil prices by record amounts to keep exports moving through the troubled Strait of Hormuz

Zoey Sky
Chinese Fuel Trader Sues Two U.S. Banks Over Blocked Payments Ahead of Sanctions

Chinese Fuel Trader Sues Two U.S. Banks Over Blocked Payments Ahead of Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Mike Adams
The Great Unraveling: Opting out before the dollar&#8217;s demise

The Great Unraveling: Opting out before the dollar’s demise

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy