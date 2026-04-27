LIVE: WH Shooter Time Travel Mystery & Palantir’s Technocratic Takeover of America

A shooting at the press dinner. Strange details. Questions that aren't being asked. Today I'm going live to walk through what we know, what doesn't add up, and why it matters. We're also pulling back the curtain on Palantir, a company most people have never heard of that may already control more of your daily life than you realize. AI tracking, food systems, government agencies, your car. It's all connected. Tune in, bring your questions, and let's make sense of this together. This is a LIVE conversation — I want YOUR questions, YOUR angles, YOUR take. Drop them in the comments RIGHT NOW before we go live and I'll get to as many as I can. I’ll also be taking questions live. See you in the chat. Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/