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WHAT WILL COME AFTER THE CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC?
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58 views • September 02, 2020
We are very close to the Tribulation period as mentioned in the bible. The Corona Virus pandemic is a crisis which is used by the powerful elite to bring in the New World Order. What will come after this? Nothing good will come. There will be a great famine, wars and a persecution of Christians and Jews. It will not get back to normal as we know it.
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