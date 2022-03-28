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Backyard 2.0
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168 views • March 28, 2022
OMG, when we bought this place I had no idea how we’d end up using this former horse pasture, nor was it even an item on my wish list. Who knew?! 🤷🏼♀️🥰🤩
For garden updates, local happenings and dog mom life on the homestead you can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
For garden updates, local happenings and dog mom life on the homestead you can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
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