🌟 Dive into the Depths of Depression with Dr. Mark Schiller 🌟

💙 Explore the subtle differences between mild and severe depression as Dr. Mark Schiller, Founder of Mind Therapy Clinic, guides us through the world of cognitive distortions.
🌈 In mild cases, symptoms are present but subtle, while severe depression brings constant and prominent distortions.
No matter the topic, those in severe depression may find themselves entangled in these distortions, replaying them 🌟
🔄 Understand these patterns with Dr. Mark Schiller for a crucial step towards healing.
Click the link in the bio for the full episode.
