HEALTH CANADA TO RECEIVE 90% BIG PHARMA FUNDING, EMERGENCY ROOMS CLOSED & THEY WANT YOUR KIDS VAXXED

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pressfortruth
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Covid-19(84) vaccine trials have been underway for kids aged 6 months and up and governments around the world will soon green light the jab for kids aged 5 to 11 despite the 99.97% recovery rate for a virus that doesn’t affect kids! Meanwhile emergency rooms in BC are being closed because staff are refusing the vaccine mandate while the hospitals claim this is due to an “unforeseen limited staffing availability.” And finally Health Canada will soon get 90% of its funding from Big Pharma in a major conflict of interest of epic proportions! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news as governments around the world shift their focus on to children while getting the majority of their funding from the pharmaceutical industry.
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Sources:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/white-house-tells-governors-ready-start-vaccinating-kids/story?id=80542481
https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/b-c-opens-up-vaccination-registration-for-children-ages-5-to-11
https://financialpost.com/personal-finance/why-courts-can-allow-children-to-make-up-their-own-minds-about-getting-vaccinated
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/children-as-young-as-6-months-old-now-participating-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-trial/#x
https://twitter.com/rubiconcapital_/status/1447704931767668738
https://www.cp24.com/news/school-boards-report-another-269-covid-19-cases-no-new-infections-at-shuttered-etobicoke-school-1.5621358
https://tnc.news/2021/10/12/three-bc-emergency-rooms-shutter-their-doors-locals-told-to-drive-over-an-hour-away/
https://datac.ca/health-canada-switches-mainly-pharmaceutical-funding/?locale=en
Big Pharma In The Age of Covid-19(84) with G. Edward Griffin!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/big-pharma-in-the-age-of-covid-1984-with-g-edward-griffin/
https://pressfortruth.ca/page/2/?s=Trans+Daughter+
https://twitter.com/BillboardChris
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over