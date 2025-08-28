Samara region of Russia. Ukrainian drones struck the Kuibyshev oil refinery. Video.

Unfortunately, the "Afipsky Oil Refinery" in the Krasnodar region has also been attacked.

Samara is now one of the largest industrial cities of Russian and the center of a network of pipelines, with oil refining and petrochemicals the major industries, especially in the satellite town of Novokuybyshevsk