Congressman Massie slams FBI for '5 years of dropping the ball' on pipe bomb probe
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
1 day ago

Congressman slams FBI for 'five years of dropping the ball' on (Jan 6th) pipe bomb probe

💬 "It's somewhat of a distraction from what you all should be reporting on,” Republican US Congressman Thomas Massie told journalists.

💬 “You should be reporting on the lack of diligence for the last five years at the FBI on this investigation, and also a lot of the leads that they had that they let go cold and that they ignored.”

Massie argued that the bureau had botched the January pipe bomb investigation, pursuing the ‘lone actor’ narrative while dismissing whistle-blower evidence that indicated otherwise.

With a court-ordered public disclosure just 15 days away, he said the FBI was still ignoring deadlines and transparency requirements.

