Watchman - What Of The Darkness?

#Watchman #Darkness #Jesus #Sermon #Ezekiel #EndTimes #Isaiah #PeterEvans #Christian #God #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Peter Evans brings us a compelling end-times sermon based on the Watchman mentioned in the Bible. Peter focuses on the modern-day need for faithful watchmen to warn of the dangers of the end times. Exploring the darkness of days past and present, Peter analyses the capabilities that a watchman needs to warn others of the need for salvation found only in Christ Jesus.





Peter Evans YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtN0dfTkQeH5BCEYRxB0_ta





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 15th February 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.