Zaporizhia Front. North of Orekhov

The "Reaper" detachment of the 58th Army destroyed a Ukrainian Armed Forces fortification outside the city of Orekhov, which the enemy had been building for 2 months.

Currently, the enemy is facing a difficult situation on this front line, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to again allocate significant reserves for the summer offensive operation of the Russian Army, in order to simultaneously withstand the onslaught of our two troop groups "Dnieper" and "East", whose task is to push back the enemy and ensure our troops' access to the city of Zaporizhia.

Two majors ✨

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 28, 2026

▪️ At night, Sevastopol again repelled several waves of enemy UAVs, with the governor reporting a total of 31 downed drones. There were consequences on the ground, but no civilian casualties. In Tuapse, the long-suffering refinery is again on fire after the “fall of debris”. A previous strike on it led to a multi-day fire and an ecological disaster.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Shostka, Sumy, Konotop, Krivoy Rog, Nikolaev. Strikes on Odessa and incoming naval vessels are becoming systematic, but there is still a tendency to target specifically military objectives and cargo rather than completely disrupting the enemy's trade shipping.

▪️ On the Sumy front in the Krasnopol district, assault units of the 34th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade (Mountain) of the Northern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, after fierce battles, drove out 425 enemy soldiers and 119 territorial defense units from the village of Taratutino and liberated the settlement, forming a salient in the enemy's defense.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone hit a man on a scooter in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, and the civilian was killed on the spot. In the village of Krasivo, a man was injured by a drone hitting his car. In the village of Nehotevka, a man was seriously injured after stepping on a mine on his plot of land. Many settlements are under enemy fire.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, fierce infantry battles are taking place in the village of Pokalyane on the Volchansk sector, as well as in the direction of Shesterovka and the vicinity of Losyevka. On the Velikoburuluk sector, intense battles continue in the village of Zemlyanky.

▪️ From Kupyansk, reports are coming of an increase in the number of our assault units in the city for operations in the west of the built-up area. The enemy notes the penetration of advanced units of the Russian Armed Forces into Kupyansk-Uzlovoy.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on the liberation of the village of Ozernoe - the battles for it had been going on for months. A wide-ranging encirclement of Ray-Aleksandrovka is underway from the flanks.

▪️ Southwest of Konstantinovka, the Russian Armed Forces have broken through the UAF's defenses from the direction of Ilyinovka and have begun to advance into the city's built-up area from this side. Intense battles are taking place, including in the area of Chasov Yar.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the advance into the enemy's defense continues. Over the past weekend, the UAF killed two civilians and injured two people. Many villages on our side are under constant enemy fire.

▪️ On the Orahov direction of the Zaporozhye Front, our UAV operators continue to drop munitions "down the enemy's collar," striking positions beyond Orahov. The Ukrainian forces respond with massed drone strikes against ours.

▪️ On the Kherson direction, mutual shelling continues. Over just the past weekend, the Ukrainian forces killed two civilians and wounded two more. Numerous villages on our side of the river are under constant enemy fire.

The situation report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)