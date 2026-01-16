The LOGGER at WORK!

To those who live in Timber Country, this six-minute video will seem familiar. To those who don't, it is a short but interesting look at how the timber industry works. Here you can follow the process of of clearing and cutting timber to the hauling to market where they turn logs into lumber for homes!

There are a few women log-truck drivers, but I have never met a woman "tree-feller!" The talent these men display in cutting trees and using heavy equipment, is praise-worthy!

Enjoy our video!