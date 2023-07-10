Shan Weijian, who returned to Beijing and studied English during the Cultural Revolution, was one of the first batch of international students to the United States

https://gettr.com/post/p2lbjsz0303

WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)

Shan Weijian, who returned to Beijing and studied English before the opening of universities across the country during the Cultural Revolution, was one of the first batch of international students to the United States. He was cultivated and groomed by the CCP as a spy.

单伟建经历了文革，在全国大学还没开放的时候就已经回到北京学习英语，并是首批到美国的留学生，他就是被中共培养和伪装的为盗国贼服务的间谍。

