Ramola D Reports| James Roguski: Stop the WHO Power Grab

Reluctant Mystic@ReluctantMysticFollowRamola D Reports| James Roguski: Stop the WHO Power GrabUploaded: April 28, 2022Courtesy Ramola D Reports:“Informative and alerting conversation with author, researcher, writer, and natural health advocate James Roguski who informs us on the dangers of the slow unfoldment of plans and agendas by governments and private corporations such as the WHO to hand over national sovereignty to the WEF-UN-WHO club and remove basic freedoms and rights we have all enjoyed all over the world prior to the COVID plandemic.👉In particular, James draws attention to an action taken by the US Government in making amendments to an extant international health treaty called the International Health Regulations of 2005, which in itself has ceded much power to the WHO, and is now in danger, if amended as US Inc. advises, of overwhelmingly tying down all nations of the world with more stringent regulations and removal of basic national health rights and freedoms to internally address any matter of public health or infectious disease.”Links to all documents mentioned in our discussion can be found at dontyoudare.info, stoptheWHO.com, and James Roguski's Substack.LINKS FOR MORE:Wake up and smell the burning of our constitution/James Roguski:URLlbry://@ReluctantMystic#7/RamolaD-James-Roguski-WHO#aClaim IDa2ba65f92b8395ce7af0d4a89f631c35d6fca1351.03 GB