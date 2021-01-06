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Rick Gates: Trump doing what he does best
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18 views • January 06, 2021
GEORGIA: Former Trump advisor Rick Gates says "the president is doing what he does best, he is reaching out to the people directly and concisely," in regards to the crucial runoff election as well as his continued attempts to overturn presidential election results. - with Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers
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