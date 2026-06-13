BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Global Resistance on Not Playing God Anymore ~ No Vaccines - Rise of Biohacking ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
26 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • Today

In today's discussion we will talk about a global resistance that is fueled by the media and the global elites against their not being able to continue playing God. We will also talk about RFK Jr's progress that is causing even the mainstream media to be nervous, in that he is rewriting the doctor's curriculum to introduce classes for health and nutrition, as well as requirements for the vaccine pushers to hold a class to explain the risk and benefits of the vaccines. We will also talk about biohacking with Dave Asprey. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 480: THE HIGHWIRE: THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE, SCREWWORM PANIC & THE RISE OF BIOHACKING.


References:

- E478: THE HIGHWIRE: THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE, SCREWWORM PANIC & THE RISE OF BIOHACKING

  https://rumble.com/v7b54to-episode-480-the-global-resistance-screwworm-panic-and-the-rise-of-biohackin.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- Parasite Realm Of Demons In Your Body

  https://rumble.com/v6zou38-parasite-realm-of-demons-in-your-body.html?e9s=src_v1_wh&playlist_id=watch-history


Keywords
censorshipsciencecdcpanictrustvaccineairesistanceglobalpharmamedicalstudytyrannybigdisinformationmandatesbiohackingoftheanrisedevelopinginconvenientscrewworm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Oncologist testifies before Senate: COVID mRNA vaccines may trigger cancer relapses

Oncologist testifies before Senate: COVID mRNA vaccines may trigger cancer relapses

Willow Tohi
The unrelenting ‘maxxing’ machine: When self-improvement becomes a spiritual sickness

The unrelenting ‘maxxing’ machine: When self-improvement becomes a spiritual sickness

Lance D Johnson
DNI Gabbard unveils shocking scope of U.S.-funded global biolabs

DNI Gabbard unveils shocking scope of U.S.-funded global biolabs

Ava Grace
Adding Honey to Tea: Reported Health Benefits and Scientific Context

Adding Honey to Tea: Reported Health Benefits and Scientific Context

Coco Somers
Study: Weekly Weightlifting Linked to Lower Mortality Risk

Study: Weekly Weightlifting Linked to Lower Mortality Risk

Petra Stone
Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy