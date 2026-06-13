Global Resistance on Not Playing God Anymore ~ No Vaccines - Rise of Biohacking ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about a global resistance that is fueled by the media and the global elites against their not being able to continue playing God. We will also talk about RFK Jr's progress that is causing even the mainstream media to be nervous, in that he is rewriting the doctor's curriculum to introduce classes for health and nutrition, as well as requirements for the vaccine pushers to hold a class to explain the risk and benefits of the vaccines. We will also talk about biohacking with Dave Asprey. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 480: THE HIGHWIRE: THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE, SCREWWORM PANIC & THE RISE OF BIOHACKING.
References:
- E478: THE HIGHWIRE: THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE, SCREWWORM PANIC & THE RISE OF BIOHACKING
https://rumble.com/v7b54to-episode-480-the-global-resistance-screwworm-panic-and-the-rise-of-biohackin.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c
- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026
https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523
- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties
https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties
- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"
https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu
- Parasite Realm Of Demons In Your Body
https://rumble.com/v6zou38-parasite-realm-of-demons-in-your-body.html?e9s=src_v1_wh&playlist_id=watch-history