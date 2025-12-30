Joe Oltmann Untamed | Ty Smith | The Fight We Can’t Ignore | 12.30.25

Get ready for a guns blazing episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed that cuts straight to the bone. Joe rips into the Justice Department’s pathetic refusal to make the big arrests, calling out the endless crumbs we’re fed while the real corruption, election fraud, money laundering, and foreign influence goes untouched. He slams the “they think you’re stupid” mentality, exposes Colorado’s communist-style prioritization of criminals and illegals over citizens, and fires back at pieces of garbage like Kyle Clark who can’t stop putting him on air (thanks for the free publicity, Kyle)

Powerhouse guest Ty Smith 20-year Navy SEAL, tech founder of CommSafe AI, PhD, and leadership expert joins Joe to deliver combat-hardened truth. Ty breaks down how political leadership fails basic SEAL standards of clarity and accountability, how toxic communication is tearing society apart, and what disciplined, faith-driven leadership must look like to reverse economic collapse, open borders chaos, and moral decay. From pushing decisions down the chain to relentless debriefs, Ty shows exactly how to reclaim courage and standards in a paralyzed nation.

The show closes with a global wake-up call: Trump’s first-ever land strike on a Venezuelan drug facility, China’s immediate blockade of Taiwan, Ukraine’s drone assassination attempt on Putin, and escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Closer to home, Nick Shirley’s fearless investigations uncover more Somali fraud in Minnesota centers getting millions despite no kids, mobs harassing truth-tellers, and Gov. Walz’s weak excuses. Joe declares: the Uniparty, fraud, and global threats are real. It’s time to clean house, hold traitors accountable, and fight like our country depends on it because it does. This is Joe Oltmann Untamed: raw truth, righteous anger, and the battle cry to take our country back. Tune in now!





