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A Peek into the Matrix: Part 2 – Introduction to Panterra D’Oro with Kenneth Scott (cont)
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10 views • November 19, 2021
Kelvyn is joined by Kenneth Scott for Part Two of the ongoing series: "A Peek into the Matrix."
In this conversation, a brief historical review of how we all became enslaved is discussed. We delve into how the multi-leveled matrix is constructed via its control of Commerce, jurisdiction and religion.
Ken has a vast understanding of the matrix and the knowledge of what it takes to exit it.
https://www.banned.video/
In this conversation, a brief historical review of how we all became enslaved is discussed. We delve into how the multi-leveled matrix is constructed via its control of Commerce, jurisdiction and religion.
Ken has a vast understanding of the matrix and the knowledge of what it takes to exit it.
https://www.banned.video/
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