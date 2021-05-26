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Hamas is Israeli creation. yet more jewish trickery
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89 views • May 26, 2021
jews are deceivers and master con men. They fund and train Hamas to justify killing Palestinians. Hamas is a Israeli asset that sends practically useless low explosive rockets into israel to justify attacking Gaza
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