Are We Running Out Of Gold? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Gold is one of the rarest elements in the world, making up roughly 0.003 parts per million of the earth’s crust. For some perspective, one part per million, when converted into time, is equivalent to one minute in two years. Gold is even rarer than that.

So gold is a finite resource. There may eventually come a stage when there is none left to be mined.

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