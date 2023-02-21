Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Agenda 21/2030 - OBEY or Else
68 views
channel image
GoneDark
Published Yesterday |

Corporate Controlled Regional Bodies run the USA and take orders from the UN.  All politicians take their orders from the pyramid bosses.  Yes, even Chump Trump and the other Blue/Red owned chess pieces.  Disarm, grab land, and control Plebs via Smart Cities and more.  RIP Rosa Koire but your message needs to reach more people.  Boob Tube is useless and filtered.  Elite Families run the UN and they report to anti-God Fallen entities.

Keywords
unconspiracyagenda 21agenda 2030developmentsustainablecuriousprovocativeregionaloxymorondouble-talk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket