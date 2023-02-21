Agenda 21/2030 - OBEY or Else

Corporate Controlled Regional Bodies run the USA and take orders from the UN. All politicians take their orders from the pyramid bosses. Yes, even Chump Trump and the other Blue/Red owned chess pieces. Disarm, grab land, and control Plebs via Smart Cities and more. RIP Rosa Koire but your message needs to reach more people. Boob Tube is useless and filtered. Elite Families run the UN and they report to anti-God Fallen entities.
