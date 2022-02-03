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Spiritual Science (Full Audiobook)
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261 views • February 03, 2022
For centuries the prevailing western worldview has been built upon the materialistic, mechanical model of Isaac Newton – a clockwork Universe composed of separate particles of matter interacting according to precise physical laws and existing within objective dimensions of space and time. This model has long succeeded in describing many facets of our multi-faceted reality, but increasingly since the revelations of Einstein and the paradigm-crushing implications of quantum physics, Newton’s world is quietly fading from view and being replaced by a more spiritual science.
If you can, please help support my work by purchasing and giving out copies of Spiritual Science and my other books to anyone you know who is willing to read them. All 7 of my books are available direct from the publisher Lulu here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
If you would like to watch the entire Spiritual Science videobook with visuals and broken into chapters, visit the following links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlRt3MwZi0c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1N4J1QWHDQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBJUTg5zKXY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSQXh73izAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcdtYZOc8Js
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWiQMumKwY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8emfrdr5V0M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_QizdD8P1k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNRY3ecBwes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h5Xko6bAyU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvxVBkllu4Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0sdyRIEMVs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXw3SkBU8nQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmR2FDt4Z4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_egBmQkBrBY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYwPN8X9xRE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V0ra1maMkg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3Dw4HhP8tQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSyO6HpOerY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fCqIfZCIuU
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
If you can, please help support my work by purchasing and giving out copies of Spiritual Science and my other books to anyone you know who is willing to read them. All 7 of my books are available direct from the publisher Lulu here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
If you would like to watch the entire Spiritual Science videobook with visuals and broken into chapters, visit the following links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlRt3MwZi0c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1N4J1QWHDQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBJUTg5zKXY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSQXh73izAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcdtYZOc8Js
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWiQMumKwY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8emfrdr5V0M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_QizdD8P1k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNRY3ecBwes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h5Xko6bAyU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvxVBkllu4Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0sdyRIEMVs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXw3SkBU8nQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmR2FDt4Z4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_egBmQkBrBY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYwPN8X9xRE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V0ra1maMkg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3Dw4HhP8tQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSyO6HpOerY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fCqIfZCIuU
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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