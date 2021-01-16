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CHARLIE WARD - SIMON PARKES - DOUG BILLINGS
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1731 views • January 16, 2021
CHARLIE WARD - SIMON PARKES - DOUG BILLINGS
Their position is quite positive. They believe the US Military is working with President Trump to destroy the Deep State and have caught the criminals in a gigantic 'STING OPERATION'.
Their position is quite positive. They believe the US Military is working with President Trump to destroy the Deep State and have caught the criminals in a gigantic 'STING OPERATION'.
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