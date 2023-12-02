Create New Account
Special Report: Experts Believe Malaysian Flight 370 May Have Been Attacked by Secret Pentagon Technology
Ashton Forbes (https://twitter.com/justxashton) joins Harrison Smith and Alex Jones to reveal new information on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that disappeared on March 8th, 2014.


https://www.infowars.com/posts/malaysia-airlines-flight-370-captured-by-unknown-forces/


