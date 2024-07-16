(MIAC 511) Three Events Are Now In Play Across The Globe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🤔Keep Your Family Safe in an Emergency
🍲🌱 http://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
Save $200 Off a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply🤯
Declare your food independence today!
Knowing where the problem sits in front of you lets you find solutions in advance. We see news reports of developing nation with zero food reserves, shifts in the global economy to new areas and supply chains on the brink. How do you prepare?
🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com
Sign Up For Show Notes https://www.oilseedcrops.org/miac-radio-show/
David DuByne
https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast
Help the Show and Help Yourself:
(592 Servings) Ranger Bucket Set - Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply (A21/A22 + B15/B17)
Big Berkey Stainless Steel Water Filtration System with 2 Black Berkey Filters (Great For 1-4 People: 2.1 Gallons capacity)
Clean Chlorella 200mg Tablets (1LB, 453g), 2265 tablets
https://bit.ly/3ZYfl6L
Eton – HAND CRANKED FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio, Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ
11.4" Folding Survival Hand Saw
HydraLight (3 Pack Mini Emergency LED Flashlight Water Powered
Professional Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment Tools for Road Trip, Hurricane, Hiking, Hunting, Disaster Camping, Adventures https://amzn.to/3HuMX5A
Long Term Storable Foods www.foodwithadapt2030.com
HempLucid offers much more than just CBD products