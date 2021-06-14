CCP invested $400 milln in Dominion Voting Systems parent company, a month before the 2020 election.

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The Epoch Times did this excellent segment on how the CCP invested $400 million into Staple Street Capital, the parent company of Dominion Voting Systems, a month before the 2020 election.
This is part 4... see the Full Documentary:
https://www.youmaker.com/video/60bb93fa-d621-4d44-b9d0-420b9621cb57