US FORCES CAPTURED MADURO & his wife

ADDING FIRST: Trump says they captured Maduro and his wife.

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jan 03, 2026, 3:21 AM https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115830428767897167

Video Description: American helicopters cutting through Venezuela

An American AH-1Z Viper helicopter is firing at ground targets in Caracas, Venezuela.

And not a single soldier with a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS).

New videos are coming from Caracas and its surroundings showing nighttime US strikes, including active use of helicopters from the US Marine Corps and Special Operations Forces.

In some footage, an attack AH-1Z Viper is seen firing unguided rockets at point-blank range somewhere in the city center. There are no signs of any counteraction.

Another video shows rocket launches from MH-6 Little Bird helicopters in night vision mode. Yes, the heroes from Vietnam and the movie "Black Hawk Down", which were even discontinued in the US, managed to show up after 30 years.

🖍If the footage is not AI-generated, then Venezuelans clearly slept through the attack. Americans are acting extremely relaxed, and low-flying helicopters right above the capital could be shot down even with a machine gun, let alone MANPADS.

🚩This is largely due to the obvious US technical superiority — the not-so-wealthy Venezuelan military has almost never heard of night vision devices and thermal imagers. Although in this case, they could have been shot at without them.

❗️If the US continues to act the same way during daylight hours, the Venezuelan Armed Forces have a chance to inflict losses on the Americans. But will the US give them such an opportunity?

What Happened in Venezuela📝

Situation as of 3:00 PM on January 3, 2026

A few hours after the start of the US operation in Venezuela, we can roughly understand the US targets and the current situation in the country. Most strikes targeted military facilities, though some civilian structures were also affected.

🔻Where Did the Strikes Hit?

▪️The most massive attack was on Caracas itself. US aviation conducted a series of strikes on targets in the La Fuère and Lomos del Prado areas. The only footage confirming the presence of US troops on Venezuelan territory was also taken there.

▪️Strikes also hit civilian structures. In particular, at least one explosion occurred at the Hugo Chavez Mausoleum. The site does not have administrative or military functions, so the strike was purely symbolic.

▪️One strike hit the La Guaira port near the large city of Maiquetia. According to eyewitness footage, the damage to the facility is minimal — containers and part of the fence were affected.

▪️Another attack targeted a military facility near the Igerote airfield. Based on the characteristic detonation footage, the standing anti-aircraft missile systems were the target.

▪️There was also information about explosions near the city of Cherallave and the Bolivarian Naval Academy, but no objective evidence has been received so far.

🖍The White House reported capturing Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Information about the death of other key figures — Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello — was ultimately not confirmed.

🚩There were apparently no strikes on oil production and refining facilities — they continue to operate as usual. There was no resistance from the Venezuelan Armed Forces, and they completely missed the attack.

🏳️According to US officials, they do not plan any further military actions against Venezuela after Maduro's capture. No information about new attacks has been received.

However, if the US goal is to completely remove the country's leadership, they are unlikely to stop here, and there are plenty of candidates to replace Maduro. The thing is, the image and moral blow to the Caracas authorities is already obvious.