Need to Know News (13 January 2023) with Joe Olson and Michael Parker

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I5ot5ycZEwF8
Ukraine claims to be shedding blood for NATO and therefore deserves everything NATO can provide without restrictions. Zelensky tells Golden Globes that there will be no WWIII because Ukraine will defeat Russia, which is completely absurd. Biden, Tr
Show less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.