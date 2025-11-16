Trump Promotes Catholicism & Virgin Mary In Presidential Message. Religion Back In USA = Sunday Law

Presidential Message on All Americans. On All-Saints’ Day, the First Lady and I join Christians across our Nation in celebrating the saints who have gone before us and now share in the glory of God. Their examples remind us that the strength of our country rests in the goodness of its people—and that through faith and virtue, our Nation can endure in liberty and truth.





Melania Trump Signs Husband's Executive Order for Show During White House Ceremony. Fostering the Future for American Children and Family was "successfully organized" by the first lady, per a press release





U.S. faith levels plummet to lowest on record. Fewer than half of Americans now say religion is an important part of their daily lives, a 17 percentage point drop since 2015, which ranks among the largest declines in the world, according to a new Gallup poll.





US Decline In Religion Among Biggest In World. The United States has experienced one of the largest declines in religiosity globally over the past decade, new research shows.





#DonaldTrump

#Catholicism

#Evangelicals

#AllSantsDay

#MelaniaTrump

#Christianity





#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelMessage





Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House