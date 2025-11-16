BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Promotes Catholicism & Virgin Mary In Presidential Message. Religion Back In USA = Sunday Law
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
0
47 views • 22 hours ago

Presidential Message on All Americans. On All-Saints’ Day, the First Lady and I join Christians across our Nation in celebrating the saints who have gone before us and now share in the glory of God. Their examples remind us that the strength of our country rests in the goodness of its people—and that through faith and virtue, our Nation can endure in liberty and truth.


Melania Trump Signs Husband's Executive Order for Show During White House Ceremony. Fostering the Future for American Children and Family was "successfully organized" by the first lady, per a press release


U.S. faith levels plummet to lowest on record. Fewer than half of Americans now say religion is an important part of their daily lives, a 17 percentage point drop since 2015, which ranks among the largest declines in the world, according to a new Gallup poll.


US Decline In Religion Among Biggest In World. The United States has experienced one of the largest declines in religiosity globally over the past decade, new research shows.


donald trumpevangelicalsseventh day adventistcatholicismall saints daychurch and statesunday lawpope leosda churchchristian nationalismsda sermonthird angels messagetrump goes catholicreligion declinechristianity decline uschristianity in uscatholics in politicsadventistis vs catholics
