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FBI Should Watch : Exponential Lie : Gary Hanington and ElkoDaily.com : The First of Many
The Truth Shall Make YouFree.
The Truth Shall Make YouFree.
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The media may claim they were "deceived" by scientists. The politicians may claim they were "deceived" by scientists. I do not accept that excuse. a: this is not difficult b: for a matter of such importance it should have been critical that they knew the science was sound. The triviality of the lie counts against them. Scientists, however, have no such excuse. For a Professor Emeritus to claim "he didn't understand exponential" would be absurd. He implicitly recognizes that by going to great lengths to NOT state for himself any of the false memes he was tasked with spreading. He cites others in every instance. Nevertheless, Gary Hanington put his name to an article designed to promote one simple message and one big lie: Covid-19 growth is exponential. He compounded the deception by specifically including only those charts (curves, countries) which suggested exponential growth. By omitting four key countries, two of which would have utterly destroyed the "exponential" message, two of which would have diminished the perceived threat in the message, he illustrated that the intent was not an "innocuous" discussion of maths, but the promulgation of a false message, designed to incite fear and render people more amenable to actions designed to deprive them of liberty and do massive damage to their livelihoods and the economy. A deliberate attempt to deceive with a view to coercing others makes him liable for the consequences of that deception. He is not alone by any means, nor is he significant, but we have to start somewhere. No doubt the rich and powerful will escape, and likely the authorities will ignore this. Nevertheless, I encourage all Americans to consider this and see if some of those lawyers of yours would like to do something useful for a change. It could happen. You might even find an honest official. That would be truly astonishing.

PDF: https://peerlessreads.s3.us-east-2.am...

Hanington Article PDF: https://peerlessreads.s3.us-east-2.am...
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liesworklockdowncovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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