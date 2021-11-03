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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0073 - 2019 NV killing spree - Report on the crimes
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20 views • November 03, 2021
Guzman, an illegal alien from El Salvador, broke into the victims’ homes and shot them, before burglarizing the homes to fund his addiction to methamphetamine. The weapons Guzman used, were stolen from the Davids after the landscaping company they used hired Guzman to work there. Guzman broke into a trailer on their property and stole the firearms.
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