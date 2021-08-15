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David E. Martin testifies at the German Corona Inquiry Committee ,, CV19 EXPOSED........
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51 views • August 15, 2021
David E. Martin testifies at the German Corona Inquiry Committee ,, CV19 EXPOSED........
This is a multiple-warhead bombshell: Intelligence analyst David E. Martin has been checking the patent files concerning SARS-CoV2 and found out ... damn, listen to the guy yourself. If this turns out to be true there can be no more doubt about what the hell is going on.
The German Corona Inquiry Committee has been formed in July 2020 and heard almost 150 scientists, experts, researchers, witnesses and victims in 60 five-hour sessions. (
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
)
This is a multiple-warhead bombshell: Intelligence analyst David E. Martin has been checking the patent files concerning SARS-CoV2 and found out ... damn, listen to the guy yourself. If this turns out to be true there can be no more doubt about what the hell is going on.
The German Corona Inquiry Committee has been formed in July 2020 and heard almost 150 scientists, experts, researchers, witnesses and victims in 60 five-hour sessions. (
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
)
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