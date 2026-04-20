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4/19/2026
Luke 4:1-14 How To Win Over Temptation
Intro: My grandfather said “I can resist anything but temptation. That’s humans under the fall. That’s what caused the fall. What did Eve say…”the serpent bequiled me and I did eat.” Bequiled means tempted. The favorite catch phrase today is….”I got this.” Well as soon as you say that the devil smiles and says “no I’ve got you now.” We think because we are Christians that we won’t be tempted. We will be tempted worse than before we were saved. The Devil wants to destroy you.