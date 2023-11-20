Create New Account
The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (3 of 12)
CuresWanted
Published 21 hours ago

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.


VOLUME 3

Section 15: Blood Cleansing Formulas

Section 16: Breast Cancer

Section 17: Brain Cancer




Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3 


https://www.bitchute.com/video/AqTn1Zylhgwl/

cancergarlicginkgo bilobaseizuresbrasswimminglymphatic systemvinegarrosemarymammogramsechinaceachaparralcastor oildr richard schulzered cloverslippery elmlobeliapoulticeblood cleansingdr john christophersam biserincurables programpoke rootlaymans course on killing cancersave your life videos

